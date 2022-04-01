Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.12. 840,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $167.37 and a one year high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.55.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 30.39%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.11.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.