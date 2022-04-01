Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,798,000 after purchasing an additional 250,645 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Shares of LMT traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $445.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $416.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.41. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.