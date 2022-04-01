Griffin Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,194,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,268,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 38,567 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Truist Financial by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.77.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFC traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,636,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,330. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

