Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on the stock.
GFM opened at GBX 103 ($1.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £179.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.09. Griffin Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97).
Griffin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
