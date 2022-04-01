Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on the stock.

GFM opened at GBX 103 ($1.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £179.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.09. Griffin Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97).

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

Griffin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.