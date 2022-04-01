Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.20.
Grifols stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $11.93. 69,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,298. Grifols has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
About Grifols (Get Rating)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.