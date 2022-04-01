Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Grifols stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $11.93. 69,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,298. Grifols has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Grifols by 79.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Grifols during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Grifols by 657.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

