Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.75.

OMAB stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $60.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,220. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $60.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $4.3737 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

