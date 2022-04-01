Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PAC. Citigroup upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $161.23 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $98.64 and a twelve month high of $163.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

