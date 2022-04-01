Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised Haidilao International from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

HDALF opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Haidilao International has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

