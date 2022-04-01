Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 0.80. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 26,642 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 59,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

