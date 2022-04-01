Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Whitney have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Strategic expansion initiatives, and solid loans and deposit balances position the company well for the future. Its efficient capital deployment activities indicate a solid liquidity position through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value. Its earnings strength indicates that it will be able to meet debt obligations in the near term even if the economic situation worsens. The company's relationship with Cetera Financial will help it offer clients enhanced broker-dealer services. However, relatively lower interest rates remains a woe. Elevated expenses might hurt the company's profits. Further, the company's exposure to risky loan portfolios make us apprehensive.”

HWC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.03. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

