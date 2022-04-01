Hans Tung Sells 103,015 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) Director Hans Tung sold 103,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $1,382,461.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 28th, Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $1,457,391.68.

On Thursday, March 24th, Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,205,501.96.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.31. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on POSH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

