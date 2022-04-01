Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.63.
Shares of HOG opened at $39.59 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.35.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.
In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.