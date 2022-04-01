Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of HBIO stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.00 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.43. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

