Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of HBIO stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.00 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.43. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.75.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.
About Harvard Bioscience (Get Rating)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.
