HC Wainwright Lowers IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target to $59.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $76.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $883.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -0.83. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $99.44.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences (Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.