HC Wainwright Lowers IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target to $59.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $76.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $883.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -0.83. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $99.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.
About IGM Biosciences (Get Rating)
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGM Biosciences (IGMS)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.