Head to Head Analysis: Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) & Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kyndryl and Agilysys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Agilysys 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kyndryl currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.68%. Agilysys has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.88%. Given Kyndryl’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than Agilysys.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Agilysys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kyndryl and Agilysys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.16 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A Agilysys $137.18 million 7.18 -$21.00 million ($0.93) -42.88

Agilysys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyndryl.

Profitability

This table compares Kyndryl and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A Agilysys -12.98% 24.74% 11.07%

Summary

Agilysys beats Kyndryl on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kyndryl Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is based in New York, United States.

Agilysys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience. The company also provides technical software support, maintenance, and subscription services; and professional services. It offers its solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

