Head to Head Analysis: NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) vs. Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NovoCure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Alphatec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

NovoCure has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NovoCure and Alphatec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 2 5 0 2.50 Alphatec 0 1 4 0 2.80

NovoCure currently has a consensus target price of $153.38, suggesting a potential upside of 85.12%. Alphatec has a consensus target price of $17.80, suggesting a potential upside of 54.78%. Given NovoCure’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NovoCure is more favorable than Alphatec.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure -10.91% -14.65% -5.28% Alphatec -59.34% -112.54% -28.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NovoCure and Alphatec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $535.03 million 16.17 -$58.35 million ($0.56) -147.94 Alphatec $243.21 million 4.72 -$144.33 million ($1.48) -7.77

NovoCure has higher revenue and earnings than Alphatec. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphatec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NovoCure beats Alphatec on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovoCure (Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma. It is also developing products for brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, gastric cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, and malignant pleural mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, and internationally. It has a clinical study collaboration agreement with MSD to study TTFields together with KEYNOTE, an anti-PD-1 therapy; and a strategic collaboration with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. to commercialize its products in Greater China and establishes a development partnership intended to accelerate the development of TTFields in multiple solid tumor cancer indications. NovoCure Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Alphatec (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement. It also provides Invictus Modular Fixation Systems designed to increase adaptability with the power of screw modularity; OsseoScrew system to restore the integrity of the spinal column; Arsenal spinal fixation system, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation platform to fix a range of degenerative to deformity pathologies and surgical procedures; Aspida Anterior Lumbar Plating System, a fixation system for anterior lumbar interbody fusion; AMP Anti-Migration Plate; OCT Spinal Fixation System; trestle luxe anterior cervical plate system; and Insignia Anterior Cervical Plate System. In addition, the company offers IdentiTi Porous Ti, Transcend Lateral, and Battalion Posterior Interbody Implants; and biologics consisting of Cervical Structural Allograft Spacers, 3D ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix, Alphagraft Demineralized and Cellular Bone Matrix, and Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, as well as EOS imaging products. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

