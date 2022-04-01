Head to Head Contrast: PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) & Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO)

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) and Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PLBY Group and Kallo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLBY Group -32.33% -15.12% -6.94% Kallo N/A N/A -285,752.84%

PLBY Group has a beta of 3.06, indicating that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kallo has a beta of 4.8, indicating that its share price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PLBY Group and Kallo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLBY Group $246.57 million 2.22 -$77.68 million ($1.92) -6.70 Kallo N/A N/A -$36.06 million ($0.04) -0.39

Kallo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PLBY Group. PLBY Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kallo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PLBY Group and Kallo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLBY Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Kallo 0 0 0 0 N/A

PLBY Group currently has a consensus price target of $40.57, suggesting a potential upside of 215.24%. Given PLBY Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Kallo.

Summary

Kallo beats PLBY Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLBY Group (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. The company offers its products under its flagship brand, Playboy. It owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as yandy.com, loversstores.com, pleasureforall.com, and playboy.com; and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses content for programming on Playboy television; trademarks under multi-year arrangements with consumer products, online gaming, and location-based entertainment businesses; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Kallo (Get Rating)

Kallo, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare delivery program. Its products include Care Platforms, Digital Technology, and Education and Training. The Care Platforms comprised of the care facility platforms such as MobileCare and RuralCare, Dialysis care, and brick and mortar hospitals as well as the emergency medical services care both land and air transportation. The Digital Technology product consists of Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), eLearning system, eGovernance solutions as well as tele-health solution that supports the global and regional response centers for real time support of medical emergencies. The Education and Training product involves in clinical including clinical informatics, engineering including bio-medical, information and communications technology, and health administration. The company was founded by John Cecil on December 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

