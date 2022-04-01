Head to Head Review: Lion Electric (LEV) versus Its Peers

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) is one of 691 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lion Electric to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Lion Electric and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lion Electric
|$57.71 million
|-$43.33 million
|-15.56
|Lion Electric Competitors
|$1.17 billion
|$59.24 million
|-22.54
Institutional and Insider Ownership
6.9% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Lion Electric and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lion Electric
|-75.07%
|-25.74%
|-11.09%
|Lion Electric Competitors
|34.68%
|-22.50%
|2.29%
Risk and Volatility
Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric’s rivals have a beta of 0.09, meaning that their average stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lion Electric and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lion Electric
|1
|3
|7
|0
|2.55
|Lion Electric Competitors
|179
|692
|987
|20
|2.45
Lion Electric currently has a consensus price target of $15.55, indicating a potential upside of 85.12%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 65.67%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than its rivals.
Summary
Lion Electric rivals beat Lion Electric on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About Lion Electric (Get Rating)
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
