Head to Head Survey: 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) and LAIX (NYSE:LAIX)

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) and LAIX (NYSE:LAIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 17 Education & Technology Group and LAIX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 2 1 0 0 1.33 LAIX 0 0 0 0 N/A

17 Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus target price of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 524.06%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than LAIX.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and LAIX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $342.80 million 0.38 -$4.01 million ($4.64) -0.57 LAIX $149.06 million 0.09 -$60.51 million ($3.36) -1.17

17 Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than LAIX. LAIX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 17 Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and LAIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group -65.59% -119.59% -55.98% LAIX -9.03% N/A -12.36%

Risk and Volatility

17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -2.32, suggesting that its share price is 332% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LAIX has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of LAIX shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LAIX beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 17 Education & Technology Group (Get Rating)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About LAIX (Get Rating)

LAIX, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet. The company was founded by Yi Wang, Zheren Hu and Hui Lin in September 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

