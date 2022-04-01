Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $103.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.73. Heartland BancCorp has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

