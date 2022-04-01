Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Down to $6.89

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.89, but opened at $6.70. Hello Group shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 75,649 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. Hello Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Hello Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,262,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Hello Group by 69.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,041,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after buying an additional 428,247 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Hello Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,284,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,753,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 129,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hello Group in the first quarter worth about $3,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

