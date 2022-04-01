Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($76.92) target price by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($92.31) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($70.33) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €79.94 ($87.85).

FRA HEN3 opened at €60.68 ($66.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €68.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €73.51. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($142.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

