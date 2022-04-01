Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from €76.00 to €70.00. The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 163050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($87.91) to €75.00 ($82.42) in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

