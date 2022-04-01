Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

HTGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.07. 843,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,828. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

