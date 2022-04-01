Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $191.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -8.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

