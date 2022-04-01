Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 201 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $5,404,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,585 shares of company stock worth $57,204,925 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $63.46 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

