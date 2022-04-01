Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of Hexcel stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,823. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 315.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Hexcel by 92.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 128.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period.

Hexcel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.