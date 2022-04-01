Hiblocks (HIBS) Hits Market Cap of $24.42 Million

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Hiblocks has a market cap of $24.42 million and approximately $908,975.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046768 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.36 or 0.07147683 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,497.98 or 0.99867686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00045805 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

