Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.22.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $222.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

