Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

RSP stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.67 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

