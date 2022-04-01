Highland Capital Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,011 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $268.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,446 shares of company stock valued at $29,168,888. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.