Highland Capital Management LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,714,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,821,000 after buying an additional 83,432 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in American International Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 103.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.20. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

