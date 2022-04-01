Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after buying an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,303,000 after buying an additional 267,651 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in CSX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,273 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,035,000 after buying an additional 718,350 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

CSX stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

