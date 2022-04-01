Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,090,000 after acquiring an additional 204,568 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Prologis by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,519,000 after acquiring an additional 742,493 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,495,000 after acquiring an additional 92,137 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prologis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,750,000 after acquiring an additional 419,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

NYSE:PLD opened at $161.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.04. The company has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.99 and a 52-week high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

