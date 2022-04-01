Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 188.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $168,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 106.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 522,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 155.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 363,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $109.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 0.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $401.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.62.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.82.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,099,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $12,373,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $31,378,533. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

