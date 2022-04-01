Highlander Partners L.P. Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 0.3% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.43. 3,450,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,761,685. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average of $101.10.
Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).
