Highlander Partners L.P. Invests $451,000 in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Omnicell comprises about 0.5% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $3,786,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 193,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,830,000 after purchasing an additional 39,638 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,814. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $187.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.58.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.