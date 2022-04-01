Highlander Partners L.P. Invests $6.09 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 244,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,000. Vertiv comprises about 7.4% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 11.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,460,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,426 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Vertiv by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,018,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,265,000 after buying an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 34.2% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after buying an additional 1,244,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,613,000 after buying an additional 306,358 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,624,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after buying an additional 482,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

Vertiv stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. 6,169,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,615. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertiv news, CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

