Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Short Interest Update

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:HHDS remained flat at $$0.15 during trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. Highlands REIT has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.22.
About Highlands REIT (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highlands REIT (HHDS)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Highlands REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highlands REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.