Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Short Interest Update

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:HHDS remained flat at $$0.15 during trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. Highlands REIT has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.22.

Get Highlands REIT alerts:

About Highlands REIT (Get Rating)

Highlands REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Highlands REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highlands REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.