Highview Capital Management LLC DE Acquires New Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 334.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Okta by 2,405.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after buying an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after buying an additional 808,325 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Okta by 240.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after buying an additional 610,573 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Okta by 67.0% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 931,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after buying an additional 373,813 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

OKTA traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $151.95. The stock had a trading volume of 23,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,447. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.43. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

