Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) Trading 39% Higher

Shares of Hillstream BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) traded up 39% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.03. 10,642,383 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,702% from the average session volume of 590,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41.
Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:HILS)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hillstream BioPharma (HILS)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hillstream BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillstream BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.