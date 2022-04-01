Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,000.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HCXLF. HSBC lowered Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($13.64) to GBX 1,027 ($13.45) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $679.68.

Get Hiscox alerts:

OTCMKTS:HCXLF remained flat at $$11.75 during trading hours on Friday. Hiscox has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.