Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HMLP. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE HMLP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 829,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,347. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $245.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

