Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Short Interest Up 30.1% in March

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.8 days.

NYSE HLLY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 183,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Holley will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

HLLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Holley during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth $147,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

