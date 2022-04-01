Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives $50.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.17.
HMCBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
Shares of HMCBF stock remained flat at $$30.40 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23.
Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
