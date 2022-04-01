Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives $50.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

HMCBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of HMCBF stock remained flat at $$30.40 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.