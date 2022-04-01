Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $392.83.

Shares of HD opened at $299.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $298.40 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.76.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 64.9% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $521,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

