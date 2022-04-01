Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 22,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.43.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.01. 163,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,904. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.48 and a 200-day moving average of $206.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

