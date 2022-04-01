Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.400-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.40 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.17 billion.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $229.43.

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.58. 3,182,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,904. The company has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.69 and a 200 day moving average of $206.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

