Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $16.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,570,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,777,000 after buying an additional 7,745,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after buying an additional 596,795 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,168,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after buying an additional 505,479 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,307,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

