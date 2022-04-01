Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $16.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $17.68.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,570,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,777,000 after buying an additional 7,745,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after buying an additional 596,795 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,168,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after buying an additional 505,479 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,307,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hope Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
