HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HORIBA from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS HRIBF remained flat at $$55.25 on Friday. HORIBA has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $63.16.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.

